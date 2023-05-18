H&R Block student of the week – Juan Tadeo

Join us at Thunder Radio and the Manchester H&R Block and congratulate our student of the week – Juan Tadeo

Juan is a 7th grader at Westwood Middle School in Mr. Gribble’s homeroom. He was selected by teachers and administrators. He is the son of Juan Tadeo and Rebeca Tadeo

His favorite subject is Math. In his free time he enjoys playing piano and baking. He would like to pursue a career as a musician.

All students of the week are selected for their work ethic and excellent attitudes in and out of the classroom.

The Manchester H&R Block has been inspired to recognize great kids in our community all year long. H&R Block gives each Student of the Week a commemorative plaque, a special letter of recognition and two tickets to Lake Winnepesaukah Amusement Park.

Job well done, Juan!