H&R Block Student of the Week – Grayson Sadler

Join us at Thunder Radio and the Manchester H&R Block and congratulate our student of the week – Grayson Sadler

Grayson is an 8th grader Coffee County Middle School in Mrs. Williams’ home room. He was selected by teachers and administrators. He is the son of Craig and Amy Sadler.

His favorite subject is social studies. In his free time he enjoys playing basketball and football. When he grows up he would like to be a pediatrician.

All students of the week are selected for their work ethic and excellent attitudes in and out of the classroom.

The Manchester H&R Block has been inspired to recognize great kids in our community all year long. H&R Block gives each Student of the Week a commemorative plaque, a special letter of recognition and two tickets to Lake Winnepesaukah Amusement Park.

Job well done, Grayson!