H&R Block Student of the Week – Gracie Campbell

Published

Join us at Thunder Radio and the Manchester H&R Block and congratulate our student of the week – Gracie Campbell!

Gracie is a junior at Coffee County Central High School in Mrs. Nicole Carney’s homeroom. She was nominated by her teachers and administrators. Gracie is the daughter of Daphne and Bryan Campbell.

Her favorite subject is history. In her free time she enjoys playing volleyball, running track and hanging out with her friends. After high school, Gracie plans to pursue a career as a dietician.

All students of the week are selected for their work ethic and excellent attitudes in and out of the classroom.

The Manchester H&R Block has been inspired to recognize great kids in our community all year long. H&R Block gives each Student of the Week a commemorative plaque, a special letter of recognition and two tickets to Lake Winnepesaukah Amusement Park.

Job well done, Gracie!

