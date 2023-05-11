H&R Block Student of the Week – Emily Wrenn

Join us at Thunder Radio and the Manchester H&R Block and congratulate our student of the week – Emily Wrenn.

Emily is a 5th grader at Deerfield Elementary. She was nominated by her teachers and administrators. Emily is the daughter of Susan and Mike Wrenn

Emily’s favorite subject is social studies. In her free time she enjoys reading, playing soccer, riding horses and her dog Bella. She is part of the school safety patrol and the top 10 percent. When she grows up, Emily would like to be a veterinarian.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

All students of the week are selected for their work ethic and excellent attitudes in and out of the classroom.

The Manchester H&R Block has been inspired to recognize great kids in our community all year long. H&R Block gives each Student of the Week a commemorative plaque, a special letter of recognition and two tickets to Lake Winnepesaukah Amusement Park.

Job well done, Emily!