H&R Block Student of the Week – Daldon Keele

Join us at Thunder Radio and the Manchester H&R Block and congratulate our student of the week – Daldon Keele

Daldon is a 7th grader Coffee County Middle School. He was selected by teachers and administrators. He is the son of Donald Keele and Amy Keele.

His favorite subject is Math. In his free time he enjoys playing baseball, football and hunting. He would like to pursue a career as an engineer.

All students of the week are selected for their work ethic and excellent attitudes in and out of the classroom.

The Manchester H&R Block has been inspired to recognize great kids in our community all year long. H&R Block gives each Student of the Week a commemorative plaque, a special letter of recognition and two tickets to Lake Winnepesaukah Amusement Park.

Job well done, Daldon!