H&R Block Student Of The Week – Carter Jernigan

Join us at Thunder Radio and the Manchester H&R Block and congratulate our student of the week – Carter Jernigan

Carter is a 9th grader at Coffee County Raider Academy in Mrs. Langley’s homeroom. He was nominated by his teachers and administrators. Carter is the son of Steve and Lauren Jernigan.

His favorite subject is criminal justice. In his free time he enjoys theatre, video games, listening to music and podcasts. When he grows up, Carter would like to be a data analyst.

All students of the week are selected for their work ethic and excellent attitudes in and out of the classroom.

The Manchester H&R Block has been inspired to recognize great kids in our community all year long. H&R Block gives each Student of the Week a commemorative plaque, a special letter of recognition and two tickets to Lake Winnepesaukah Amusement Park.

Job well done, Carter!