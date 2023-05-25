H&R Block Student of the Week – Aylin Garcia

Join us at Thunder Radio and the Manchester H&R Block and congratulate our student of the week – Aylin Garcia.

Aylin is a 5th grader at New Union Elementary. She was nominated by her teachers and administrators. Aylin is the daughter of Maria and Luis Garcia.

Aylin’s favorite subject is Math. In her free time she enjoys drawing, reading, playing basketball and being outdoors.

All students of the week are selected for their work ethic and excellent attitudes in and out of the classroom.

The Manchester H&R Block has been inspired to recognize great kids in our community all year long. H&R Block gives each Student of the Week a commemorative plaque, a special letter of recognition and two tickets to Lake Winnepesaukah Amusement Park.

Job well done, Aylin!