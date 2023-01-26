H&R Block Student Of The Week – Allison Monahan

Join us at Thunder Radio and the Manchester H&R Block and congratulate our student of the week – Allison Monahan!

Allison is a 6th grader at Westwood Middle School. She was nominated by her teachers and administrators. Allison is the daughter of Robbie and Katie Monahan.

Her favorite subject is history. In her free time she enjoys crocheting, reading, listening to music and playing with her puppy. When she grows up, Allison would like to be a nail technician.

All students of the week are selected for their work ethic and excellent attitudes in and out of the classroom.

The Manchester H&R Block has been inspired to recognize great kids in our community all year long. H&R Block gives each Student of the Week a commemorative plaque, a special letter of recognition and two tickets to Lake Winnepesaukah Amusement Park.

Job well done, Allison!