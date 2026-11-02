Howard Ray Hinshaw, age 97 of Belvidere, passed away on Friday, October 30, 2026, at Franklin Manor. He was born in Francisco, Alabama on November 10, 1928, to the late Jim Thomas and Corinna (Green) Hinshaw. A proud veteran of the United States Army, Ray served his country during the Korean Conflict. He then began his professional career as a machinist, working for the federal government at AEDC until his retirement in 1986. Retirement didn’t slow him down as he then began spending his days working on the family farm. He enjoyed working on old cars, particularly Studebakers, and tractors. An avid sports fan, Ray enjoyed watching and cheering for the Atlanta Braves. But most of all, he cherished the time spent with his beloved family, especially attending sporting and theater events of his grandchildren. A seventy-year member of the Winchester Masonic Lodge, he had earned his 32nd degree in the Masonic and Scottish Rite Lodges. Ray loved the Lord and was a dedicated member of Winchester Methodist Church. His family will lovingly recall his generous and caring nature, as well as Ray being a hard worker who always provided for his family. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Ruth Pearson. Ray is survived by his loving and devoted wife of sixty-nine years, Nadine Maurer Hinshaw; children, Steve (Kay) Hinshaw and Jeffery (Anita) Hinshaw; grandchildren, Tori Hinshaw (Marshall Brewer), Haley Hinshaw (Ryan Farless), and Harley Hinshaw (Alexandria Trull). Visitation will be from 10 AM-12 PM on Wednesday, November 4, 2026, at Moore-Cortner Funeral Home. Funeral Services will follow at 12:00 noon in the Chapel of Moore-Cortner Funeral Home with Rev. Joe Rutherford officiating. Interment will be at Franklin Memorial Gardens. Moore-Cortner Funeral Home, 300 First Ave NW, Winchester, TN 37398, (931)-967-2222, www.moorecortner.com.