Howard “Lee” “Buck” Temple

Howard “Lee” “Buck” Temple of Manchester passed this life on Wednesday, April 12, 2023 at the Legacy Care Facility at the age of 64. Graveside Services are scheduled on Saturday, April 15, 2023 at 11 AM at Concord Cemetery.

Mr. Temple was born in Ohio to the late Howard and Nellie Temple. He was a U S Navy veteran. He was an avid UT Vols fan and loved sports.

Mr. Temple is survived by girlfriend, Carla Slaughter of Manchester and stepson, Jayden Williams of Manchester.

In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations be made to St Jude Children’s Research Hospital, Memorials Processing, 501 St Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959.

Online condolences may be made at www.davesculbertsonfuneralhome.com.
Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

