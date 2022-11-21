Howard Hulan Hanley, “Jack” as he was fondly known as by family and friends, was born on February 4, 1959, in Tullahoma, TN to the late Howard and Eunice Anderton Hanley. He was a paramedic for many years before his declining health in 2010. Jack enjoyed being outdoors, especially in the Smokie Mountains, and fishing with his sons.

In addition to his parents, Jack is preceded in death by his siblings, Billy Wayne Anderton, Steve Hanley, Brenda Faye Parton, Freeda Keeton, Kenneth Hanley, and Jimmy Hanley. He is survived by his sons, Jonathan Hanley, and Christopher Hanley, and his wife, Alicia; grandchildren, Gage Hanley, Parker and Carson Hanley, and Malachi Anderson; several nieces and nephews, and a host of friends.

Jack passed away on Friday, November 18 at Alive Hospice in Murfreesboro after an extended illness. As per his request, cremation was chosen and there are no services scheduled.

Online condolences and memories can be shared at

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

www.tullahomafuneralhome.com

Tullahoma Funeral Home is honored to serve the Hanley family.