Obituaries

Howard “Glenn” Lawson

Published

Howard “Glenn” Lawson passed this life on Saturday, October 1, 2022 at NHC of Tullahoma at the age of 92. Services are scheduled for Friday, October 7, 2022 at 2 PM at Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home with burial to follow at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 11:30 AM until the service time.

Mr. Lawson, a native of Franklin County, was the son of the late Roy and Villa Shasteen Lawson. He received his Bachelor’s degree from MTSU in 1952 and was a U S Army Veteran. He was a Branch Manager for General Motors Finance (GMAC). He enjoyed studying on his computer and worked very hard on his family’s genealogy.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Lillian Lawson and brother, Wayne Lawson.

He is survived by son, Mark E. Lawson and his wife, Tina of Estill Springs and grandchildren, William Webb and Kritzia Venable.

In lieu of flowers, the family has requested memorial donations be made in his honor to the Animal Harbor, PO Box 187, Winchester, TN 37398.

Online condolences may be made at www.davesculbertsonfuneralhome.com.
Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

