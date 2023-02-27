Mr. Howard Donald Carr, age 83, of Manchester, TN, passed from this life on Sunday, February 26, 2023, in Woodbury, TN.

Mr. Carr was born in Livingston, TN, to his late parents Howard Willard Simpson Carr and Lena D Gore Carr. He was a mechanical inspector for Cubics Mechanical. In his free time, he enjoyed cross stitching, gardening, and being outdoors. Mr. Carr loved taking care of his cats, watching Western movies, and puzzles. He enjoyed being with his family and his family meant the world to him.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by the mother of his children, Linda Ann Carr; siblings, Jewel Carr, Pat Willard Carr, Doyle Carr, and Robert Carr; grandchild, Annabelle Sassaman; special friend, Esther Phillips.

Mr. Carr is survived by sons, James (Alisha) Carr and Dwayne (Amanda) Carr; daughters, Julie (Ray) Swanson and Donna (Nathan) Sassaman; sister, Judy Randall; grandchildren, Patrick Sassaman, Mary Sassaman, Alex Sassaman, Brittany (Rick) Shortridge, Jaianna Carr, Thomas Carr, Liam Carr, and Lilly; great grandchildren, Grayson Shortridge and Atticus Shortridge.

Visitation will be held Wednesday, March 1, 2023, from 11:00am until 2:00pm at Central Funeral Home in Manchester, TN. Funeral services will follow at 2:00pm in the chapel of Central Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Manchester City Cemetery.

Central Funeral Home is honored to serve the Carr family, 931-723-7774, centralfuneralhome.com