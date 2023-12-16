HOW SWEEP IT IS: Coffee County leaves Tullahoma with two wins Friday night

Coffee County’s Lady Raiders beat Tullahoma for the 22nd time in the past 23 games Friday night, and this time the Raider boys joined in on the fun – cooking up a little revenge.

Lady Raiders 37, Tullahoma 26

It wasn’t the cleanest game of the year, but the Lady Raiders still managed to do what they seem to do best: beat Tullahoma.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Sophomore guard Natalie Barnes was steady, scoring 20 points to lead the Lady Raiders to a 12-1 record and Coffee County’s 22nd win over Tullahoma in the last 23 tries.

Even though the offensive output was not up to par, the Lady Raider defense was smothering. CHS held Tullahoma to just 1 point in the second quarter to take a 22-10 lead into the locker room.

Jules Ferrell came through with 10 big points and Olivia Vinson 5.

Coffee county was 12-of-17 at the free throw line but finished strong there after a 3-of-7 start.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

CHS is now 12-1. The Lady Raiders will play Brentwood Saturday morning in the Rockvale Exposure.

Red Raiders 63, Tullahoma 57 (OT)

It took extra time – but Coffee County got the revenge it was looking or Friday night. After taking a loss on the chin to Tullahoma back on December 1st, the Raiders got 25 points from Jackson Shemwell and 20 from Cooper Reed to beat the Wildcats 63-57 in overtime.

Shemwell came through through with big shot after big shot late in the game. Shemwell completed a 3-point play with a bucket and a foul with 2:30 to play to pull the Raiders to within a point, then buried a 3 with 1:30 left in regulation to put the Raiders up 50-48.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Shemwell then started the Raiders off in overtime with a 3 and Coffee County never trailed in the extra period. The late run to force overtime came after Tullahoma went on a 9-0 run to take a 38-30 lead with just seconds to go in third quarter.

Brady Wright turned in a big performance – tallying 14 big points.

The Raiders move to 5-6 overall with the win.