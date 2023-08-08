How Daycare Centers are Scored by the Health Department

This news team on Monday discussed The Tennessee Department of Health (TDH) being the primary agency of state government in Tennessee responsible for public health. We continue to look at this Tennessee State regulating agency as it oversees some businesses in our area.

Today we look at Daycare Centers. Kristie Morrison, Owner and Director of Leaps and Bounds Academy in Manchester, invited us into her preschool to talk about how the TDH inspects and scores her facility.

Here is what Kristie had to say:

Click here to view Tennessee Health Department Scores in our area: https://inspections.myhealthdepartment.com/tennessee