House votes to protect rights of marriage officiants

The House chamber last week passed legislation to protect the rights of marriage officiants in Tennessee.

House Bill 878, sponsored by State Rep. Monty Fritts, R-Kingston, would prohibit a person from being required to solemnize a marriage in Tennessee.

“This bill is indeed a freedom bill,” Fritts said. “[It] is designed to simply and clearly protect the rights of the officiants of wedding ceremonies.” The legislation is still making its way through the committee process in the Senate.

The passage of House Bill 878 marks a significant step towards protecting the rights of individuals who officiate wedding ceremonies in Tennessee. The bill would provide an important safeguard against any form of coercion or infringement on religious beliefs, allowing officiants to refuse to solemnize a marriage without fear of legal repercussions. Such protection is especially important in light of the growing diversity of religious and cultural practices in Tennessee.

