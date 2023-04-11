Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

House Republicans Pass Largest Tax Cut in Tennessee State History with Three-Month Sales Tax Holiday on Food

Published

House Republicans on Monday passed the largest tax cut in state history, which represents $407 million in cuts impacting every Tennessean, including a three-month-long sales tax holiday on food from Aug. 1-Oct. 31

The Tennessee Works Tax Reform Act of 2023 makes a number of changes to the state’s tax code. 

House Bill 323, sponsored in the House by Majority Leader William Lamberth, R-Portland, and Assistant Majority Leader Mark Cochran, R-Englewood, is part of Gov. Bill Lee’s top legislative initiatives for 2023.  

The bill aims to lower the tax burden on businesses, boost Tennessee’s economic competitiveness, promote entrepreneurship and small business formation, as well as provide targeted relief to families.  

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Tennessee Republicans remain committed to keeping taxes low.  Tennessee is the second-lowest taxed state in the nation and collects zero income tax. 

The cuts provide significant tax relief to small businesses by lowering the burden of the franchise and excise tax as well as the business tax rate. The bill would allow more than 23,000 small businesses in Tennessee to reduce their excise tax liability to zero by exempting the first $50,000 in income. It also exempts up to $500,000 of business property from franchise tax liability. 

The tax cuts would exempt 140,000 Tennessee businesses from the business tax by raising the threshold for business tax exemptions from $10,000 to $100,000 of gross receipts. In addition, it reduces the highest rate from 0.3% to 0.1%. 

The proposal will strengthen Tennessee’s economic competitiveness while prioritizing businesses within our state’s borders. It incentivizes businesses to hire Tennesseans and headquarters here. It ensures state tax deductions for research and development (R&D) expenses that help companies grow, innovate and produce superior products and services. 

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Finally, it also seeks to incentivize businesses to provide paid family leave to employees by establishing a state-paid family leave franchise and excise tax credit on wages paid for a two-year pilot period. The companion version of the bill is currently advancing in the Senate.

In this article:

You May Also Like

News

Coffee County Sheriff’s Deputy arrested for DUI while on duty

A Coffee County Sheriff’s Department deputy has been terminated after he was arrested for alleged DUI while on duty Thursday, Feb. 23. According to...

February 24, 2023

News

Fight spills into roadway; one killed by tractor trailer

A tragic accident occurred on Monday night at 9:24 PM near 3261 Hillsboro Highway, resulting in the death of 60-year-old Timothy Sullivan. According to...

March 8, 2023

Sports

Lady Raiders to host Warren County for District 6-4A crown

District superiority is up for grabs Friday night in Manchester. Coffee County Central’s Lady Red Raiders (no. 4 AP) and the Warren County Lady...

February 16, 2023

News

UPDATE: Missing McMinnville woman found in Michigan, in custody

BREAKING: After being reported missing on March 18, 2023, McMinnville resident Jennifer Mayfield, who had allegedly removed her ankle monitor, was found safe in...

March 24, 2023