House passes bill to regulate Artificial Intelligence in  education

The General Assembly this week passed legislation requiring schools to develop guidelines for the use of artificial intelligence (AI).

House Bill 1630 , sponsored by State Rep. Scott Cepicky, R-Culleoka, would require the governing boards of public colleges and universities, public charter schools, and local boards of education to regulate the role and use of AI in each institution.

“What this bill does is tasks our… schools to come up with an artificial intelligence plan on how they’re going to allow our professors, our teachers and our students to use and not use artificial intelligence,” Cepicky said.

Schools will be required to craft a policy by the 2024-25 school year and submit it annually to the Tennessee Department of Education. The bill will now head to Gov. Bill Lee’s desk to be signed into law.