House adopts Copperhead Road as official state song

Lawmakers in the House of Representatives unanimously approved House Bill 1437, by State Rep. Scotty Campbell, R-Mountain City, this week to add “Copperhead Road” to the list of officially recognized state songs. The song was written and performed by Steve Earle and references Johnson County and Knoxville in the lyrics. House Bill 1437 now heads to the Senate for approval.

Another proposal, House Bill 622 by House Majority Whip Johnny Garrett, R-Goodlettsville, would designate “The Tennessee in Me” by Debbie Mathis Watts as an official state song. It is expected to heard for consideration in the State Government Committee on March 22.

Other state songs by year of adoption: