Obituaries

Homer Dean Layne

Published

Homer Dean Layne, age 87, passed away at home, June 7, 2023, from age related causes. He was born on April 9, 1936, to the late William Arthur Layne and Annie Caldwell in Columbia, TN. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his sister, Patricia Layne Nolan. He was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in Murfreesboro, TN. Mr. Layne was also a veteran of the United States Air Force and was a retired educator. 

Mr. Layne is survived by his wife, Marie Roberts Layne; daughter, Kathy Lynn (Danny) Helms of Monroe, NC and Lisa Gale (Daryl) Adams of Murfreesboro, TN; three sisters, Carol Ann (Bob) Martin, Lebanon, TN, Teresa (Bob) Moles, Maricopa, AZ, Sylvia Layne, Sarasota, FL; several nieces and nephews; six grandchildren, Chris (April) Helms, Monroe, NC, Candice (Zach) Perry, Murfreesboro, TN, Joseph Ammon (Teresa) Keebaugh, Cookeville, TN, Justin Travis and Donnie Keebaugh, Mufreesboro, TN, Meghan (Nick) Alcocer, Fort Payne, AL; five great grandchildren, Leela and Fianna Keebaugh, Denver and Brooklyn Perry and Brair Lynn Helms.

Visitation will be held Saturday, June 17, 2023, from 12:00pm until 2:00pm at Central Funeral Home in Manchester, TN, with funeral services to follow at 2:00pm in the chapel of Central Funeral Home with Bishop Vaughn Barry, President Joseph Pennington of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, Murfreesboro, TN, and Bro. Keith Fults of the Altamont, TN Ward officiating. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens in Tullahoma, TN.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Isaiah 1:17 House, 455 Morgan Ridge N., Coalmont, TN 37313, or through their donation link linktr.ee/isaiah117housecoffee

Central Funeral Home is honored to serve the Layne family, 931-723-7774, centralfuneralhome.com

