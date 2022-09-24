HOMECOMING FOR THE AGES. CHS welcomes back alumni, throttles Spring Hill

Hundreds of Red Raider football and cheerleader alumni made the trek to Carden-Jarrell Field Friday. Some driving over 6 hours to be on hand.

And the Red Raiders put on a show for them.

Senior tailback Konor Heaton accounted for 157 all-purpose yards and four touchdowns as the Red Raiders cruised past the Spring Hill Raiders 42-7.

The win moves the Raiders to 4-2 overall and sets up a big region showdown with Warren County in McMinnville next week. A win there will guarantee the Raiders a home playoff game in November.

Friday night in Manchester the scene was centered around nostalgia. Pregame festivities had old friends shaking hands and taking pictures as if they were young again. Former cheerleaders even spent a quarter cheering on the new Red Raiders.

There was plenty to cheer for.

Coffee County put up a goal-line stand in the first quarter, keeping Spring Hill out of the end zone after reaching the CHS 4 yard line on their first drive in the first quarter. The Red Raiders then responded with an 11-play drive, marching 93 yards and capping it with a Heaton touchdown.

It was the first of four short Heaton touchdown runs. He rushed for 100 yards on 21 carries and hauled in 2 passes for 57 yards.

The Raiders led 28-0 by halftime and tacked on two scores late, including a 29 yard touchdown strike from Nate Luttrell to Ashton Ferrell. Luttrell was filling in late for Cole Pippenger, who finished 8-of-13 for 143 yards. He also rushed for 77 yards on 8 totes. Kendall James came off the bench and picked up 33 yards on 8 carries.

Jahlin Osbourne led all receivers with 3 catches for 46 yards. Travis Martin caught a pair of passes for 34, Ian Welden had 1 catch for 6 yards, Austin Green 1 for 2 and Ashton Ferrell 1 for 29 and a score.

The Raiders outgained Spring Hill 387 to 249. The only touchdown Spring Hill got was with three minutes to play against Red Raider reserves.

