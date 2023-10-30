Home Invasion and Shooting in Beechgrove

Just after 4 AM on Monday, October 30, 2023, the Coffee County Sheriff’s Department released this message on their social media: “Our office has responded to a home invasion in the Beechgrove area. One subject has been shot as this person is a possible suspect. There is possibly 1 to 2 more hispanic males on foot in the Beechgrove/McBride‘s branch, Murfreesboro Highway, Oscar Crowell Rd area. We want to provide as much information as we can to the Beechgrove citizens to be cautious as the sun comes up. If you see anybody suspicious walking, please call 911.”

Coffee County Sheriff, Chad Partin later told Thunder Radio News that his officers are still patrolling the area, but are doubtful that there are any other suspects involved. The injured suspect, Antonio Carlos Daniel Rivera, a suspected undocumented immigrant, age 24, allegedly, forcibly entered a home on Bankshire Road. The homeowner shot Rivera in the chest. Rivera was transported to a Nashville hospital for treatment.