Obituaries

Holly Nicole Walker

Published

Holly Nicole Walker of Tullahoma passed this life on Sunday, October 30, 2022 at Vanderbilt Hospital in Nashville at the age of 32. Funeral Services are scheduled at 1 PM on Friday, November 4, 2022 at Lynchburg Funeral Home with burial to follow at Maplewood Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 11 AM until the service time.

A native of Fayetteville, she was the daughter of Tracey Rogers of Lynchburg and Tim Rogers of Tullahoma. She enjoyed listening to music, singing, cooking, hiking, and karaoke. She was an avid sports fan and enjoyed watching the Tennessee Titans and the Nashville Predators. She loved animals and she always enjoyed making everyone smile.

She was preceded in death by grandparents, Roger L. Rushbrook and Linda R. Doney and great grandparents, Minnie A Williams Rowell and Eddie Williams and Richard L and Martha H. Rushbrook.

In addition to her parents, she is survived by her children, Avery Noelle Walker and Dani Caroline Musgrove; sister, Halie Morgan Walker; aunt, Amber R. Ferguson; uncles, Daniel L. Rushbrook and James Darrin Rushbrook; best friends, Catherine Brennan, Madyson Clements, Heidi Duer, Stevie Taggett and Haley Garrett and many cousins and distant relatives.

For online guest registry please visit, www.lynchburgfuneralhome.com

LYNCHBURG FUNERAL HOME IS IN CHARGE OF ARRANGEMENTS.

