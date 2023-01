On the evening of Tuesday, January 10, 2023, the Coffee County Commission appointed Holly Jones to represent Coffee County’s District 1. She will serve until 2024, and is filling the seat vacated by the death of Benny Jones, who was her father.

Benny Jones, a lifelong resident of Coffee County, passed away on Monday, Oct. 24, 2022.

Mr. Jones was elected in 2022 to represent Coffee County’s District 1.

Benny left behind a wife of 42 years, Dowe, four children and grandchildren.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.