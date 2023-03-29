Holder no-hits Pioneers in Raider win

Jacob Holder didn’t allow a hit on the mound and the Coffee County Raider baseball team scored at least one run in every inning but one in a 6-1 win over Warren County Tuesday night in Manchester.

A couple of Coffee County errors and four walks issued by Holder allowed Warren County to score one run. But that was it. Holder struck out 10 batters in a 100-pitch effort and didn’t allow a hit.

Holder also knocked in a couple of runs at the plate. Brendon Sheppard knocked in a pair and Aiden Robertson had an RBI.

The Raiders are now 7-0 overall and 4-0 in district play. They play in the Warrior Classic this weekend.