Hobert L. Collins of Manchester passed this life on Sunday, October 2, 2022 at his residence at the age of 78. No services are scheduled.

Mr. Collins, a native of Moultrie, GA, was the son of the late Crawford Buron and Lucille Gay Collins. He was a long-distance truck driver for 42 years. His wife, Linda would ride with him as they traveled across the United States. He enjoyed being in his garage, tinkering and fixing things.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Herbert, Jerry and Mutt Collins and sister, Joyce Nations.

Mr. Collins is survived by his life, Linda Collins of Manchester; son, Hobert Floyd Collins of Manchester; daughters, Cindy Juanita Wallace (Steve) of Alabama, Michele Laverne Contreras (Salvador), Mary Lucille Odemokpa and Jennifer Rene Flores (Bernardo), all of Manchester; brothers, Andrew Jackson Collins (Linda) of Moultrie, GA and Frank Collins (Barbara) of Winchester; twelve grandchildren and nineteen great grandchildren.

Online condolences may be made at www.davesculbertsonfuneralhome.com.

Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.