Hillsboro Homecoming Association Presents Annual Rumble on the Hill Tractor & Truck Pull

The Hillsboro Homecoming Association is thrilled to announce the return of their highly anticipated annual event, the Rumble on the Hill Tractor & Truck Pull. Taking place on Friday, August 4th, and Saturday, August 5th, 2023, at 7926 Hillsboro Hwy, Hillsboro, this event promises excitement for all attendees.

The gates will open at 5:00 PM, and the action will kick off at 7:00 PM. Admission prices are $15 for adults, $5 for children aged 6-12, and free for children under the age of 6. With affordable ticket prices, families can enjoy a thrilling evening of entertainment without breaking the bank.

The tractor and truck pull event will feature a variety of categories over the two days. On Friday, August 4th, spectators can witness the thrilling performances of Light Superstock Tractors, 2WD Trucks, Super Farm Tractors, and Limited Prostock Tractors. The excitement will continue on Saturday, August 5th, with Light Superstock Tractors, Prostock 4WD Trucks, 2WD Trucks, LL Superstock Tractors, and Limited Prostock Tractors.

For further information about the event, interested individuals can contact the Hillsboro Homecoming Association at 931.596.2749. Make sure to mark your calendars and join the Hillsboro community for an adrenaline-filled weekend of tractor and truck pulling action at the Rumble on the Hill.