Hillsboro Elementary School has open position for 2nd grade teacher

Hillsboro Elementary School has an immediate opening for a 2nd grade general education teacher.

The school is located at 284 Winchester Hwy, Hillsboro, TN. Teachers are asked to apply via the Coffee County Schools website by clicking this link.

Eligible applicants will posses the following qualifications:

Valid TN Teacher’s License with appropriate endorsements

Highly Qualified status, as applicable, in areas of assigned instruction

Strong written, verbal, presentation, and interpersonal skills

Competent technological skills

