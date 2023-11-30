Hillsboro Christmas parade looking for entries

Hillsboro’s Country Christmas Parade returns Friday, December 15, 2023 at 7pm. The Hillsboro Homecoming Association is hosting the 3rd annual event. Plans are for the parade to roll down the Hillsboro Highway for the annual Country Christmas Parade.

This Christmas parade is a little unique in that all entries must be pulled by a tractor, All-Terrain Vehicle or Utility Task Vehicle. Applications and rules are available at Brothers Implement Company, Inc., in downtown Hillsboro. Applications are requested in by December 8th to avoid late fees. There are unconfirmed reports that Santa will be a special guest in the parade.

The Hillsboro Homecoming Association is inviting the community to come out to enjoy Christmas cheer and pay tribute to the agricultural roots of Hillsboro.

All proceeds from the parade will be donated to a worthy cause in the community.

Find out more information by clicking the link below:

