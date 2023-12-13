Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Hillsboro Christmas Parade is Friday

Published

Hillsboro’s Country Christmas Parade returns Friday, December 15, 2023 at 7pm. The Hillsboro Homecoming Association is hosting the 3rd annual event. Plans are for the parade to roll down the Hillsboro Highway for the annual Country Christmas Parade.

This Christmas parade is a little unique in that all entries will be pulled by a tractor, All-Terrain Vehicle or Utility Task Vehicle. There are unconfirmed reports that Santa will be a special guest in the parade.

The Hillsboro Homecoming Association is inviting the community to come out to enjoy Christmas cheer and pay tribute to the agricultural roots of Hillsboro.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

In this article:

You May Also Like

News

SCHOOL ALERT: Administrators asking parents of New Union, Coffee Middle students to pick up children after water main break

A water main break in the New Union area has left two county schools with no water. New Union Elementary is without water and...

May 19, 2023

News

Coffee County Sheriff’s Deputy arrested for DUI while on duty

A Coffee County Sheriff’s Department deputy has been terminated after he was arrested for alleged DUI while on duty Thursday, Feb. 23. According to...

February 24, 2023

News

Fight spills into roadway; one killed by tractor trailer

A tragic accident occurred on Monday night at 9:24 PM near 3261 Hillsboro Highway, resulting in the death of 60-year-old Timothy Sullivan. According to...

March 8, 2023

Sports

Lady Raiders to host Warren County for District 6-4A crown

District superiority is up for grabs Friday night in Manchester. Coffee County Central’s Lady Red Raiders (no. 4 AP) and the Warren County Lady...

February 16, 2023