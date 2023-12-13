Hillsboro Christmas Parade is Friday

Hillsboro’s Country Christmas Parade returns Friday, December 15, 2023 at 7pm. The Hillsboro Homecoming Association is hosting the 3rd annual event. Plans are for the parade to roll down the Hillsboro Highway for the annual Country Christmas Parade.

This Christmas parade is a little unique in that all entries will be pulled by a tractor, All-Terrain Vehicle or Utility Task Vehicle. There are unconfirmed reports that Santa will be a special guest in the parade.

The Hillsboro Homecoming Association is inviting the community to come out to enjoy Christmas cheer and pay tribute to the agricultural roots of Hillsboro.