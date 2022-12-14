Connect with us

Hillsboro Annual Country Christmas Parade this Friday

Photo credit: Hillsboro Homecoming Association Facebook page

The Hillsboro Homecoming Association is pleased to host the annual Country Christmas Parade in Hillsboro. The parade will feature tractors, ATV’s, and UTV’s decorated with Christmas cheer.

The parade begins at 7:00 pm Friday, December 16th.

The parade will route along Hillsboro Highway starting at the park and proceed to Hillsboro 41 Market where all the entries will return to the park. Parking will be available along the sides of the roadway, but be respectful to business that are open and not block their entry or parking spots.

Prize money will be given out to 1st and 2nd place for the Tractor category and the ATV / UTV Category. Please do NOT include Santa Claus in your entry – HHA has received word that Santa will make a special appearance at the end of the parade!

