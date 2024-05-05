Tullahoma Area Economic Development Corporation has announced an upcoming High-Tech Job Fair on Thursday, May 9th.This High Tech Job Fair will be at the University of Tennessee Space Institute (UTSI). Cutting-edge companies and talented professionals will come together for this hiring event from

9:00 am – 4:00 pm CDT. Openings exist for engineers, skilled crafts electricians, welders, HVAC, as well as in finance, administrative and contracts.

Find more details here: https://www.facebook.com/events/1417448195546517/