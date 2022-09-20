HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL: Lady Raiders sweep Stewarts Creek

The Coffee County Lady Raiders went on the road and took care of a solid Stewarts Creek team 25-18, 25-22 and 25-23 Monday night.

Senior Anna Johnson and junior Kurry Neel each served up 4 aces for the Lady Raiders and Neel pitched in 9 kills to lead the way at the net. Junior Zowee Dillard mashed 8 kills and added 3 digs.

Senior Abby Clark had 14 digs on the back row for the Lady Raiders.

The Lady Raiders improve to 13-11 on the year with the win and will welcome Tullahoma in a non-district tilt Wednesday night at 6:30 p.m. They will wrap their home schedule in a home match Thursday against Warren County – which will be senior night at alumni night. First serve for varsity set for approximately 6:30 p.m.