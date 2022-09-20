Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Sports

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL: Lady Raiders sweep Stewarts Creek

Published

CHS junior Kurry Neel goes for a kill Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022. Neel had 4 aces and 9 kills in the Lady Raiders 3-0 win over Stewarts Creek Monday, Sept. 19. -- Photo by Holly Peterson, Thunder Radio | Thunder The Magazine.

The Coffee County Lady Raiders went on the road and took care of a solid Stewarts Creek team 25-18, 25-22 and 25-23 Monday night.

Senior Anna Johnson and junior Kurry Neel each served up 4 aces for the Lady Raiders and Neel pitched in 9 kills to lead the way at the net. Junior Zowee Dillard mashed 8 kills and added 3 digs.

Senior Abby Clark had 14 digs on the back row for the Lady Raiders.

The Lady Raiders improve to 13-11 on the year with the win and will welcome Tullahoma in a non-district tilt Wednesday night at 6:30 p.m. They will wrap their home schedule in a home match Thursday against Warren County – which will be senior night at alumni night. First serve for varsity set for approximately 6:30 p.m.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:

You May Also Like

News

UPDATE: Coffee County Sheriff’s Department identifies suspect in school threat

UPDATE: 10:05pm — Coffee County Sheriff’s Department authorities have identified the suspect in this case as a 16-year old from Franklin County and state...

August 21, 2022

News

Dot Foods breaks ground on Manchester facility

 Dot Foods, Inc., North America’s largest food industry redistributor broke ground Thursday (Aug. 25, 2022) on the company’s 13th U.S. distribution center, which will be located...

August 28, 2022

News

Manchester man reported as missing person

Manchester Police are asking for the public’s help to locate a Manchester man who has been reported missing by his family. According to MPD,...

August 18, 2022

News

Sheriff Chad Partin addresses threat made toward Coffee Co. Schools (video)

August 22, 2022