High school spring sports in full swing this week

The official first day of TSSAA Spring Sports is Monday, March 13 and Coffee County Central will be busy in the opening week of action.

Below is a quick rundown of CHS spring sports and their schedule for this week, March 13-17

CHS BASEBALL

The Red Raider baseball team will have a pair of home, non-district games to open the season.

The Raiders will host Cookeville at 5 p.m. Monday, March 13. You can hear this game live on Thunder Radio – AM 1320, 107.9 FM, Manchester Go app and thunder1320.com

CHS will be back in action Wednesday night at 6 p.m. when Walker Valley comes to Powers Field.

CHS SOCCER

It will be a very busy first week on the pitch for CHS Red Raider soccer – four non-district matches

Coffee county will open up Monday March 13 at Webb School in a 7 p.m. start. The Raiders will then have their home opener at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday against Cumberland County – a match that will be broadcast live on Thunder Radio as part of the Peoples Bank & Trust Hometown Sports Series – AM 1320, 107.9 FM, Manchester Go app and thunder1320.com

The Raiders travel to Dekalb County at 7 p.m. Thursday and host Ooltewah at 6 p.m. Friday.

CHS SOFTBALL

The road to a third straight TSSAA Spring Fling begins a few days later for CHS softball than other spring sports. The Lady Raiders open the season at 6 p.m. Wednesday, March 15 when Eagleville comes to town. You can hear that game live on Thunder Radio – AM 1320, 107.9 FM, Manchester Go app and thunder1320.com

The Lady Raiders will participate in the Hendersonville tournament Friday and Saturday before traveling to Tullahoma for a matinee rivalry at 3 p.m. Sunday, a game that will be broadcast live on Thunder Radio.

CHS TENNIS

First year tennis head coach Joe Pat Cope’s squad will open the season on the road Tuesday with a 3:30 p.m. first serve at Moore County.

Tennis will have its home opener at 4 p.m. Wednesday against Cannon County. CHS tennis plays its matches behind Raider Academy (865 McMinnville Highway)

CHS TRACK

Raider runners will have to wait until Saturday, March 18 before they get out of the blocks. Track will open at the Siegel High School opener Saturday March 18 beginning at 9:30 a.m.