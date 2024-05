Coffee County Red Raider football will wrap up spring practice Thursday with an intra-squad scrimmage at Carden-Jarrell Field at 6 p .m.

This will finish the first spring practice under new head coach Roger Haynes.

“I’ve been amazed at the progress we have made over such a short period of time here during spring,” said Haynes. “The boys are working hard.”

In lieu of admission, spectators are asked to bring any donation of water, Powerade or Gatorade for the team to use this summer and fall.