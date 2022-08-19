HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Raiders kick off Friday. Here is everything you need to know.

Coffee County football kicks off the 100th year of Red Raider football Friday night, Aug. 19 when Franklin County comes to town.

Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. at Carden-Jarrell Field.

TICKET INFORMATION

There are multiple ways to secure your tickets

—Paper tickets are available at the CHS main office (100 Red Raider Dr.) for $7 during school business hours.

—Season tickets are still available for purchase. $35 for all 5 home games. Purchase them at Owen’s Provisions and Apparel at 104 W. Fort. St. in Manchester.

—Digital Tickets. You can purchase your ticket on your phone at gofan.co or on the Go Fan app for iPhone users.

HOW TO LISTEN

Thunder Radio WMSR enters its 65th year as the home of Red Raider football. You can tune in via multiple platforms: 107.9 FM, 1320 AM, (106.7 FM, Tullahoma) or on the Manchester Go app or thunder1320.com. Those watching on the NFHS Network (Paid subscribers) can watch and listen to the Thunder Radio audio feed.

The Friday Night Thunder Pregame show begins at 6 p.m. and includes an in-depth break-down of the matchup, pregame interview with Coach Doug Greene, field-conditions, injury reports and more.

The postgame show will carry you until approximately 10:30 p.m. on Thunder 107.9 FM.