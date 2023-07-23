Connect with us

High school fall sports officially open practice Monday

Published

Zowee Dillard goes for a kill during a preseason playday Saturday, July 22, 2023. -- Photo by Holly Peterson, THUNDER RADIO WMSR

High school fall sports across the state of Tennessee can officially begin practicing Monday, July. 24.

Coffee County Red Raider football worked last week in shells as part of TSSAA heat acclimation guidelines. The Raiders will put on full pads this week before hosting LaVergne in a scrimmage at 5:30 p.m. Friday at Carden-Jarrell Field. Other scrimmages on tap for the Raiders include traveling to Marshall County Aug. 2 and hosting Cookeville August 9 (times available later).

The Raiders open the regular season Aug. 18 with a non-region tilt at Franklin County. You can hear the Red Raiders all season long on Thunder Radio WMSR AM 1320, 107.9 FM, Manchester Go App and Thunder1320.com. Pregame begins at 6 p.m. every week with Friday Night Thunder hosted by former Red Raider lineman Court Steere.

Meanwhile, Lady Raider volleyball will workout from 9-11 a.m. Monday, July 24 for their first official practice.

The Lady Raiders hosted a playday Saturday and went 3-0 in varsity play while going 1-0-2 in JV action.

Coffee County beat Cannon County 3-0 (25-9, 25-13, 25-10), Franklin Road Academy 3-0 (25-21, 25-20, 8-6) and Huntsville Virtual Academy 3-0 (25-22, 25-7 and 15-10).

The JV beat Cannon County 2-0 (25-8, 14-9).

Lady Raider volleyball will open the regular season Aug. 14 when Cannon County travels to Manchester for a 5:30 p.m. JV and 6:30 p.m. varsity start.

You can hear select Lady Raider volleyball matches this fall on Thunder Radio WMSR AM 1320, 107.9 FM. Broadcast schedule to be released this week.

Coffee County Central soccer will also open up official practice Monday. The Lady Raider soccer team is working with first year head coach Megan Srofe. They will open the regular season Aug. 15 at Lincoln County. You can hear select Lady Raider soccer matches this fall on Thunder Radio WMSR AM 1320, 107.9 FM.

