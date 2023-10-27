Mr. Henry Randolph Bevis, age 89, of Hillsboro, TN, passed from this life on Wednesday, October 25, 2023, at his residence.

Mr. Bevis was born in Lake City, FL, to his late parents Chesley Randolph Bevis and Lottie B Morris Bevis. He worked for AEDC as a test engineer for 34 years, having worked on many items that got us to the moon. Before this, he worked as an engineer for WCTV in Tallahassee, FL and was also a radio engineer in Quincy, FL. Mr. Bevis also worked for the Panama City Navy. He and his wife, Patsy, were both members of Hillsboro United Methodist Church and Mr. Bevis was a member of Hillsboro Masonic Lodge #382 for 55 years as well as a member of the Shriners. Mr. Bevis was an avid hunter, fisherman and was a patriotic person, having served in the United States Air Force.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Henry Randolph Bevis Jr., and granddaughter, Katy Michelle McKelvey.

Mr. Bevis is survived by his wife of 63 years, Patsy Bevis; daughters, Julie (Rob) Foor and Nancy (Bobby) Vajcner; grandchildren, Samuel (Kayle) McKelvey, Tyler (Jessi) McKelvey, Elijah McKelvey, Tristan (Mikayla) McKelvey, Rose McKelvey, Lucas Foor, Carolyn (Brian) Vajcner, William (Sierra) Vajcner, Lottie Vajcner, Latrisha (Brian) Dalton and Jessica (Mike) Volner; fourteen great grandchildren.

Visitation will be held Saturday, October 28, 2023, from 3:00pm until 6:00pm at Central Funeral Home in Manchester, TN.

Central Funeral Home is honored to serve the Bevis family, 931-723-7774, centralfuneralhome.com