‘Hello, Dolly!’ comes to the Manchester Arts Center

Need a wife? Need a husband? In turn-of-the-century New York you’d call on Dolly, matchmaker and “woman who arranges things” – like luncheon parties, poker games, and love!

The classic musical Hello, Dolly! takes over the Manchester Arts Center for two weekends beginning November 11, bursting with laughter, romance, farce, rousing dances and some of the greatest songs in musical theatre history.

Doreen Schulz lights up the stage as Dolly, marriage broker and meddler, with Landon Spangler and Roy Adams as Cornelius and Barnaby, who skip work to head into the city, vowing to “not come home until we’ve kissed a girl” (though they never have), and Karen Wainright and Kaitlyn Rogers as Irene and Minnie, the objects of their clumsy and hilarious affection.

Director and choreographer Danelle Afflerbaugh’s cast also features Joel Longstreth, Violet Hendricks, Skyler Wanamaker, Abby Johnson, and Bob Jarman. The talented ensemble includes Katy Majors, Julie Wilcox, JD Dill, Jonathon Duke, Jay Eaton, Jared Fibelkorn, Alyssa Freeze, Eliza Griffey, Jeffery Hale, Madelyn Hansen, Vanessa Jarman, Lilliana Johnson, Jaclyn Parks, Loralei Petty, Zoe Stinson, Alexa Thompson, and Zoe Zielinski.

Hello, Dolly! runs November 11-13 and 18-20, Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 pm and Sundays at 2:00 pm. Tickets are $15 for adults, $13 for seniors and military, and $10 for students, and are available at millenniumrep.org or by calling 931.570.4489.