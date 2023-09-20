Connect with us

Helen S Tabor

Helen S Tabor of Tullahoma passed this life on Tuesday, September 19, 2023 at the Life Care Center of Tullahoma at the age of 87. Graveside services are scheduled for Friday, September 22, 2023 at 10 AM at Maplewood Cemetery.

A native of Atlanta, GA, Mrs Tabor was the daughter of the late Edwin Guy and Lillian Belle Smith Stowers. She was an animal lover and enjoyed music. She was a 1958 graduate of Wesleyan College in Macon, GA, earning a liberal arts degree. She was an accomplished musician playing the piano and organ. She was an avid reader and always enjoyed spending time with her family.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by son, Stuart Tabor. She is survived by sons, Walt Tabor of Dallas, GA and Lewis Tabor of Savannah and grandsons, John Tabor of Dallas, Ga and Eric Tabor of Acworth, GA.

Online condolences may be made at www.davesculbertsonfuneralhome. Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements

