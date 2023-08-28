Mrs. Helen Marie McKelvey Wheeler, age 87, of Hillsboro, TN, passed from this life Monday, August 28, 2023, at her residence.

Mrs. Wheeler was born in Decherd, TN, to her late parents Bernice F. McKelvey and Sadie Jane Clark McKelvey. She worked in customer service with Park Industries until her retirement. Mrs. Wheeler enjoyed travelling, reading, and watching Hallmark movies.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 68 years, Richard Wheeler, son, David Wheeler, and brother, Ralph McKelvey.

Mrs. Wheeler is survived by a son, Don (Renee) Wheeler; grandson, Andrew (Beth) Wheeler; step-granddaughers, Mariah (Eli) McCormack and Madalyn Black; great grandchildren, Bruce and Emma Wheeler.

Visitation will be held Wednesday, August 30, 2023, from 2:00pm until 4:00pm at Central Funeral Home in Manchester, TN. Funeral services will immediately follow at 4:00pm in the chapel of Central Funeral Home.

Central Funeral Home is honored to serve the Wheeler family, 931-723-7774, centralfuneralhome.com