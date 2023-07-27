Mrs. Helen Marie Cheney Brown, age 78, of Manchester, TN, passed from this life Wednesday, July 26, 2023, in Tullahoma, TN.

Mrs. Brown was born in Nashville, TN, to her late parents Charles Albert Cheney and Golda Mae Lowery Cheney. She worked as a screen printer for PCA for her career. Mrs. Brown was of the Pentecostal faith. She enjoyed working outside with her flowers and loved cats, especially her special cat, Princess. Mrs. Brown loved her grandbabies and her family dearly.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Barbara Brandon and life-long companion, William Sartain.

Mrs. Brown is survived by son, Charles Jeffrey (Kayla) Brown; daughters, Jody Griffin and Donna (Randy) Harrell; sister, Edna West; grandchildren, Savannah Church, Stephanie Griffin, Stacy Griffin, Christina Brown; great grandchildren, Eli Harrell, Payslei Church, Payton Church, Parker Tumlin, Lily Tumlin, and Braxton Griffin.

Visitation will be held Saturday, July 29, 2023, from 4:00pm until 8:00pm at Central Funeral Home in Manchester, TN. Funeral services will be conducted Sunday, July 30, 2023, at 2:00pm in the chapel of Central Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Ragsdale Cemetery in Manchester, TN.

Central Funeral Home is honored to serve the Brown family, 931-723-7774, centralfuneralhome.com