Helen Margaret Martin, of Winchester, passed this life on Tuesday, November 3rd, 2026 at Life Care Center at the age of 89. Mrs. Martin was born in Paterson, New Jersey to the late Lewis H. and Viola Schrotke Smith. During her life, she worked as an Accountant at J.D. Gramm. Mrs. Martin is survived by her life partner, Edward Hall; one daughter, Suzanne Pecorino; two sons, Joe (Tanya) Pecorino and Randy Pecorino; one brother, Douglas (Cheryl) Mooer; three grandchildren, David Danforth, Joey Pecorino, and Kinley Pecornio; five great-grandchildren, Keeley, Charlie Joe, Iree, Alexis, and Luca; and her extended family, Lisa Mulling and Beverly Forrest. Visitation will be held on Saturday, November 21st, 2026 at First Methodist Church in Tullahoma from 10:00-11:00am with a memorial service to immediately follow at 11:00am with Pastor Kris Roberts officiating. For those who wish, in lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Tullahoma Animal Shelter.