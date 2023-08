As we round out our series about The Tennessee Department of Health (TDH) being the primary agency of state government in Tennessee responsible for public health. We continue to look at this Tennessee State regulating agency as it oversees restaraunts in our area.

Renee Holt, owner of The Mercantile Cafe / Sweet Simplicity Bakery / Ice Cream Shop and The Merc Too Food Truck, invited us in to explain how the TDH inspects her businesses. Here is what Renee had to say: Please click below to view Health Department scores in our area:

https://inspections.myhealthdepartment.com/tennessee