Mrs. Hazel Virginia Henley, age 83, of Hillsboro, TN, peacefully entered the presence of her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Wednesday, February 1, 2023. Hazel was born on May 16, 1939 to Sam and Willie Mae Boyett Bates in Harvest, Alabama.

Hazel was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and sister. She was a member of the Rutledge Hill Community Church where she taught Sunday school and sang in the church choir. She loved listening to gospel music, sewing, gardening, and spending time with her family.

Hazel was preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, Billy Frank Henley, a daughter, Phyllis Ann Henley, and her parents. She is survived by four daughters, Pat (Greg) Daugherty, Donna (Dr. William) Bradford, Barbara (Phillip) Sherrill, and Cheryl (Kerry) Webb; twelve grandchildren, Adam Daugherty, Ashley (Matthew) Boyken, Kelly (Adam) Hall, Sandi (Bobby) Sidlowe, Melissa (Jonathon) Jones, Stephen (Anna) Sherrill, John Dillon (Amy) Medley, Billy Dalton (Amy) Medley, Melissa (Brett) Clement, Trent (Laura) Webb, Jordan Webb, Austin Webb, and twelve great grandchildren.

Hazel is also survived by seven siblings; Betty McMahan, Carl (Gloria) Bates, Doris Ciatto, Linda (Larry) Burgess, Sondra (Gerald) Reed, Philip (Paulette) Bates, and Karen (Mark) Kasprzyk.

Visitation with the family will be held Saturday, February 4, 2023, from 5:00pm until 8:00pm at Central Funeral Home in Manchester, TN. Funeral services will be held Sunday, February 5, 2023, at 2:00pm in the chapel of Central Funeral Home with Bro. Bob Hopkins officiating. Burial will follow at the Rutledge Hill Cemetery in Hillsboro, TN.

Central Funeral Home is honored to serve the Henley family, 931-723-7774, centralfuneralhome.com