Hazel Lucille Parker of Tullahoma passed this life on Friday, December 23, 2022 at Vanderbilt-Tullahoma Harton Hospital at the age of 72. Funeral Services are scheduled on Friday, December 30, 2022 at 2 PM at Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home with burial to follow at Maplewood Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Friday from 11 AM until the service time.

Mrs. Parker, a native of Mulberry, TN, was the daughter of the late Pless and Rebecca Daniels Griffin. She enjoyed cooking, listening to gospel music and watching old TV shows. Her favorite times were spent being with her children and grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by brothers, Robert and Don Griffin; sisters, Jo Anne Elliot, Mary Ann Sons and Carolyn Weddington and granddaughter, Kiara Parker.

Mrs. Parker is survived by her husband, Donald Parker of Tullahoma; son, Timothy Parker (Melisa) of Tullahoma; daughter, Terrie Parker of Tullahoma; stepsons, John Parker of Winchester and Chris Parker (Yvonne) of Estill Springs; brother, Ken Griffin (Kristie) of Decherd; sisters, Wanda Fay Honea of Alabama, Linda Martin of Tullahoma, Cathy Anthony of Winchester and Paulette James of Tullahoma; grandchildren, Gabrielle Powers (Dylan), Jayla Parker, Connor Parker and Peyton Parker and one great grandchild.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Online condolences may be made at www.davesculbertsonfuneralhome.com.

Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.