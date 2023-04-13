Hazardous Waste Collection Event to Take Place in Manchester April 15

The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation is sponsoring a Household Hazardous Waste Collection Event in Manchester on Saturday, April 15, 2023. The event will take place from 8:00 AM to 1:00 PM at the Coffee County Rural Solid Waste facility located at 2180 Murfreesboro Highway.

Household hazardous waste is defined as any corrosive, flammable, toxic, or reactive materials used in homes, cars, or gardens that are unwanted or unusable. This event offers residents the opportunity to dispose of these materials safely and for free.

Residents are encouraged to bring household cleaners, drain openers, oven cleaners, wood cleaners and polishes, metal cleaners and polishes, toilet bowl cleaners, disinfectants, home maintenance chemicals, paint thinner, wood preservatives, paint strippers and removers, adhesives, fingernail polish remover, pool chemicals, photo processing chemicals, medicines and drugs, reactive materials, acrosols, compressed gas, mercury thermostats, mercury thermometers, fluorescent light bulbs, needles or sharps (in containers), lead, lawn and garden chemicals, herbicides, pesticides, fungicides, fertilizer, and automotive products such as fuel additives, grease and rust solvents, air conditioning refrigerants, starter fluids, body putty, coolants, and carburetor or fuel injector cleaners.

However, the event does not accept medical or infectious waste, except for needles or sharps in puncture-proof containers, ammunition, radioactive waste, explosives, or empty containers. Waste from non-household sources such as businesses will only be accepted by appointment. To request a price quote and schedule an appointment, residents can call 615-643-3170.

If residents have questions or need additional information about items accepted on a daily basis from Tullahoma residents only at the Tullahoma Public Works Dept., they can call (931) 454-1768. Additionally, oil-based paint and electronics are accepted every Thursday from 7:00 AM to 3:00 PM at the Solid Waste Dept., 2180 Murfreesboro Highway, Manchester, TN 37355. For additional information, please call 931-723-5139.