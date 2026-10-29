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Coffee County News

Haunted Theatre Returns to Manchester Arts Center Friday and Saturday

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The Manchester Arts Center in downtown Manchester is getting spooky this Halloween weekend with a frightening, video game-themed haunted theatre experience.

The MAC will host its “Game Over” Haunted Theatre on Friday and Saturday, October 30 and 31, from 8 to 11 p.m. each night.

The fundraiser features a guided, walk-through experience that takes visitors through a haunted theatre inspired by video games. Organizers are challenging guests to find out just how many lives it will take to make it through!

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Admission is $10 for adults and $5 for students, with tickets available at the rear doors of the Manchester Arts Center on the nights of the event.

The experience is recommended for older elementary-aged children and above. Visitors should be aware that theatrical lighting and fog will be used, and the tour requires climbing stairs.

Proceeds from the event will support the Manchester Arts Center.

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