Harvey Levi Rackley Sr. of Morrison, Tennessee passed from this life on Friday, July 5, 2024, at his residence in Morrison at the age of 69 years. He is the son of the late Harvey F. and Ruby Lee Pelham Rackley. He was married to Janice Lee Hall Rackley, and she preceded him in death in 2015. Along with his parents and his wife, he was preceded in death by one brother, Carl Rackley, and three sisters, Ida Miller, Tommie Evon Rackley and Bertha “Janie” Diane Underwood.

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, July 9, 2024, at 2:00 PM at Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home. Friends may visit with the family at the funeral home on Monday, July 8, 2024, from 5:00 to 8:00 PM and on Tuesday from 12:00 PM until the time of service.

Harvey was a diesel mechanic, and he was employed for many years with Hillis Trucking. He was a hard worker and enjoyed working with his hands. Harvey loved the outdoors and was always gardening, building things and helping neighbors, family and friends. He had the biggest heart and would do anything for anyone he met.

His survivors include his four children, Jackie Towe of Morrison, Tennessee, Harvey Rackley Jr. and his wife Shali of Morrison, Tennessee, Reba Rackley and John Passenger of Woodbury, Tennessee, and Jeannie Earls also of Morrison, Tennessee, sister, Martha Woodward of Morrison, Tennessee, ten grandchildren and fifteen great grandchildren.

