Harvey Dale Cook, age 79, of Tullahoma, Tennessee passed away surrounded by his loving family on Thursday, July 14, 2023 at his residence. He was born in Cowan, Tennessee to the late William Harvey Cook and Millie Ann King. Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by one sister, Marie Barnes.

Harvey was of the Baptist Faith and loved four wheeling and hunting, but his most favorite pastime, was Coon hunting. He loved spending time with his family and his friends.

On August 31, 1963 he marries Shirley Ann Casteel who survives him, and they have shared 59 years together.

Along with his wife, he survived by two daughters, Melody (David) Bohanan of Tullahoma, Tennessee and Christina Cook of Fort Myers, Florida, brother, Bill (Jo) Cook of Arizona, half brother, Jimmy Gass of Cowan, Tennessee, sister, Lillian Johnson of North Carolina, half sisters, Patsy (James Ray) Payne of Winchester, Brenda (John) Weaver of Texas, and Sherrie Darlene (Luis) Chaves. Harvey is also survived by three grandchildren and five great grandchildren.

Per his wishes, he will be cremated with a memorial service being planned at a later date.

Online condolences may be made at www.davesculbertsonfuneralhome.com.

Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.